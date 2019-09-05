International Development News
Equinor reports oil spill in Bahamas after hurricane Dorian

Reuters Nassau
Updated: 05-09-2019 15:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@pahowho)

Equinor has discovered an oil spill at its storage terminal in the Bahamas in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, the Norwegian energy company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our initial aerial assessment of the South Riding Point facility has found that the terminal has sustained damage and oil has been observed on the ground outside of the onshore tanks," Equinor said in a statement.

"It is too early to indicate any volumes. At this point there are no observations of any oil spill at sea," it added.

COUNTRY : Bahamas the
