Srei Infrastructure signs agreement with Russian firm

Srei Infrastructure Finance along with Quippo Oil and Gas has signed an agreement with Russia's JSC Rosgeo to cooperate in the fields of land and marine geophysical work in India. They will also collaborate in the areas of airborne geophysical and drilling operations in both Russia and India, said a statement issued by Srei on Thursday.

Rosgeo and Quippo Oil and Gas, a subsidiary of Srei, also plan to work in partnership in the fields of geological exploration of hydrocarbons and solid minerals in India, it added. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it said.

PTI DC BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)