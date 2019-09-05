Samsung aims Rs 3,000 cr biz from sale of over 20 lakh mobile phones online in festive season

Electronics major Samsung expects to clock a business of around Rs 3,000 crore from sale of over 20 lakh mobile phones online during the upcoming festive season, a senior company official said on Thursday. The company expects to double its sale in terms of value on year-on-year basis in the online segment, Asim Warsi, senior vice president for online business at Samsung India, told PTI.

"The online smartphone segment is estimated to be growing at the rate of 20 per cent. We at Samsung are growing in three digits at around 100 per cent. The primary driver of this business is Galaxy M series. During this festive season, we expect to sell over 20 lakh smartphones online, worth Rs 3,000 crore," Warsi said. The company expects push in its festive season sales to be driven by new portfolio smartphones in the Galaxy M series which will cover fastest growing customer segments.

The company has plans to launch Galaxy M30s, a variant of M30 in the price range of Rs 15,000-20,000 per unit, M10s below Rs 10,000 per unit and in the range of Rs 10,000 -15,000 per unit. "We will launch Galaxy M30s and M10s and a variant of M30 by end of this month. Existing models in this series are doing good. All three segments -- Rs 15,000-20,000, between Rs 10,000-15,000 and below Rs 10,000 -- we are getting new devices or new variants in each of these, over and above what we are selling," Warsi said.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung smartphone shipments increased from 20 per cent in October-December 2018 to 25 per cent in April-June 2019 period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)