PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 18:28 IST
Ambani rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs internet speed for Rs 699 a month

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio on Thursday announced launch of fiber-based broadband services, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for a monthly rental of Rs 699. JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement.

The broadband service will offer unlimited data, free voice calling to anywhere in India as well as TV video calling/conferencing. For those opting for annual subscription, it offered a free set top box. A TV set is being offered free with 'Gold' plan and above that come for Rs 1,299 per month and more.

