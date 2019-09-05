Sugar prices may rise 8% in sugar season 2020: Report

Sugar prices are expected to rise by 8 percent to Rs 33-34 per kg in sugar season (SS) 2020 following a decline in cane acreage in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka due to extreme weather conditions, according to a report. A decline in cane acreage due to extreme weather conditions in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka is expected to result in a 10 percent decline in sugar production, Crisil Research said in a report.

Additionally, it said, a 20 percent rise in exports is expected to lead to declining of inventories which is likely to trigger a rise in sugar prices. Crisil expects sugar prices to rise 8 percent to Rs 33-34 per kg in SS 2020 through September 2020.

Sugar season or the marketing year begins from October 2019 to September 2020. The report further said that sugar exports, estimated at 3.8 million tonne for SS 2019, are expected to rise to 4.5 -5 million tonne in SS 2020, due to the lump sum export subsidy announced.

A spurt in ethanol sales volumes and realisations, and an expected rise of 8 per cent in sugar prices, would further improve mill profitability in SS 2020, it added. For SS 2019, the government had granted raw material subsidy of Rs 139 per tonne of sugarcane for sugar exported, along with a transport subsidy of Rs 1,000-3,000 per tonne of sugar, depending on the distance between the exporting sugar mill and the nearest port.

These subsidies together worked out to Rs 2,300-4,300 per tonne of sugar exported. The subsidy provided for SS 2020 is way higher, at a whopping 10,440 per tonne.

In spite of this, Crisil believes it may be hard to achieve the export target of 6 million tonne as international sugar prices are expected to remain weak due to high global inventories..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)