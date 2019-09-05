PNB asks officials to help achieve doubling farmers' income by 2022

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked its officials to work and contribute in doubling of farmers' income by 2022.

Addressing two-day Agriculture Conclave, PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta said the bank has asked its agriculture officers to close liaise with farmers of their areas to understand their needs, extend timely farm credit and advise them to adopt modern technology to increase the farm productivity.

There is a need to increase the investment credit in agriculture for creation of enablers/infrastructure for farmers in rural and semi-urban areas to generate additional source of income and help them in doubling their income by 2022, the bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)