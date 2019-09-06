International Development News
Air Chathams' first flight to Norfolk Island welcomed

With the service to operate once a week, the first flight was piloted by founder and owner Craig Emeny and his son, Duane Emeny, General Manager of Air Chathams,

Devdiscourse News Desk Auckland
Updated: 06-09-2019 07:39 IST
Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Aeronautical Commercial, says the new service is great news for travelers, adding more choice and capacity. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Auckland Airport has welcomed Air Chathams' first international flight to Norfolk Island today.

"We are really excited to re-establish the direct link between Auckland and Norfolk Island and we are really encouraged by the early interest we've had from passengers, with forward bookings indicating it's going to be another successful route for our family airline," says Duane Emeny, General Manager, Air Chathams.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's General Manager Aeronautical Commercial, says the new service is great news for travelers, adding more choice and capacity.

"With a flight time of just over two hours, the direct flight will enable travelers to experience a pristine tourism destination and provide freight opportunities for locals, with the new year-round service offering over 5,000 seats on the route per year.

"Since Air Chathams began regular mainland New Zealand services in 2015, it has seen rapid growth, now flying to eight destinations and carrying over 100,000 people per year. We look forward to seeing Air Chathams continue to grow and provide the much-valued service of linking New Zealand communities, and now Norfolk Island, together," adds Mr. Tasker.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
