India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue 2019 to be held in New Delhi

The 6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) will be held in New Delhi from 7-9 September 2019. The Dialogue will comprise of round table meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWG) on Infrastructure, Energy, High-Tech, Resource Conservation, Pharmaceuticals, and Policy coordination followed by technical site visits and closed-door G2G meetings.

The Indian side will be led by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog and the Chinese side by Chairman, NDRC. Senior representatives from policymaking, industry, and academia will participate in the Dialogue from both sides.

Structure:

NITI Aayog (earlier Planning Commission) on the Indian side and National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) on the Chinese side lead the SED Mechanism wherein an annual Dialogue is held annually alternately at the capital cities of the two countries. At the 2nd SED which was held on November 2012 at New Delhi, it was decided to constitute 5 standing Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Policy Coordination, Infrastructure, Environment, Energy, and High Technology under the SED for strengthening cooperation in these fields. A 6th Joint Working Group on Pharmaceuticals has also been constituted after the 5th SED.

