Russian missile damages civilian, railway infrastructure in Ukraine's Cherkasy region, air force says

A Russian missile damaged critical infrastructure and injured six people in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region on Thursday, the regional governor said. The attack hit civilian and railway infrastructure in the city of Smila, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illya Yevlash said in a television broadcast.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:05 IST
A Russian missile damaged critical infrastructure and injured six people in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region on Thursday, the regional governor said.

The attack hit civilian and railway infrastructure in the city of Smila, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illya Yevlash said in a television broadcast. An Iskander-K missile was used in the attack, based on preliminary information, Yevlash added.

The blast wave and debris also damaged 47 private residences and shattered windows in a residential high-rise building, Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said via the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine's air defences had shot down the aerial target, he said, adding that emergency services were working at the site.

Russian forces have previously damaged railway infrastructure in an April 19 strike on the Dnipro region, as reported by Ukraine's national railways Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram.

