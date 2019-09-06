Tech Mahindra shares gain 4 pc after multi-year pact with AT&T

Shares of information technology firm Tech Mahindra rose by nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the company announced a multi-year agreement with US-based AT&T. The scrip gained 3.77 per cent to close at Rs 721.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.55 per cent to Rs 734.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.85 per cent to close at Rs 722.25. In terms of the traded volume, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore units on the NSE during the day.

"Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T's network and shared systems," the company said in a statement on Thursday. AT&T and Tech Mahindra will integrate several technologies and platforms in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics and 5G.

