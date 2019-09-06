Escorts unveils hybrid tractor, backhoe loader

Farm equipment major Escorts on Friday unveiled the concept of hybrid tractor, backhoe loader and a rural transport vehicle. The company, which showcased the products at its annual innovation platform Exclusive 2019, said the tractor could run both on fuel and battery.

In hybrid mode, the machine uses diesel and electric energy, to propel the vehicle. In pure electric mode, it can run only on batteries with zero emissions. Escorts also showcased a multi-utility rural transport vehicle concept 'Rider' to address the mobility requirements in rural farming and hard terrain maneuvering.

"Through our focus on innovation and R&D, the company has always strived to make world-class technology driven products available to the farming and infrastructure space," Escorts Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said. These smart technology solutions are developed to cut down on emissions and, increasing fuel efficiency boost productivity and agriculture output, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)