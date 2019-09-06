Biani Industries gets 3-month extension for AGM till Dec 31

Binani Industries Ltd on Friday got a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies for its annual general meeting till December 31. "The company had made an application to the RoC (West Bengal) for grant of extension of time for holding the AGM. The RoC has granted the extension of time to hold the annual general meeting up to December 31, 2019," Binani Industries said in a BSE filing.

In May, Binani Industries had informed to defer announcement of its financial statements for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2018-19 citing inability to obtain audited accounts of some of its subsidiaries. Last year, Binani Industries had lost Binani Cement in the insolvency proceeding after its flagship firm was dragged by its lenders to the NCLT as it defaulted in loan payments.

