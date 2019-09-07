WEC 2019: AKSA ready to attend WEC24

Aksa Power Generation and Aksa Energy, leaders of the Turkish energy market in power generation and energy production, attend the24th edition of the World Energy Congress, the longest-running and most influential energy event in the world. Throughout the Congress, Aksa Power Generation and Aksa Energy will get together with energy professionals and stakeholders from all over the world to share their agile and flexible business model that enables to deliver fast-track power generation solutions anywhere in the world.

"We are very excited for the 24thWorld Energy Congress and looking forward to meeting energy professionals from all over the world at the AKSA stand for 4 days. As Aksa Power Generation and Aksa Energy, we consider the World Energy Congress as an invaluable opportunity to get together with the stakeholders and market players of the energy industry and we are very proud to represent Turkey at such a big event" says Serdar Nisli, Vice Chairman of Aksa Energy.

"As a group of companies with over a half-century of experience in various segments of the energy industry, we are capable of offering fast-track solutions to meet the urgent demand for energy anywhere around the world. One of the world's top five power generator manufacturers, Aksa Power Generation offers mobile energy solutions to over 160 countries and we are able to build and commission direct-to grid connection, natural gas- and HFO-fired mobile power plants with a capacity range of 5MW to 500 MW in a very short time thanks to our mobile power plant solutions.

"Aksa Energy is the largest independent power producer in Turkey and a global power producer with operations in 5 countries across 2 continents. To date, we have built and operated more than 30 power plants both in Turkey and abroad. Most recently, we have built and commissioned power plants in Ghana, Madagascar and Mali in only 6-9 months to meet the urgent energy demand in these countries.

"With only a few days left to go, we are looking forward to the 24th World Energy Congress to share our fast-track solutions until the 24th World Energy Congress, how we built and commissioned power plants in Africa within 6 to 9 months to deliver "Energy for Prosperity" – the theme of this edition – as well as our new investment projects designed to increase access to electricity and improve prosperity of local communities in energy-strapped countries all over the world.