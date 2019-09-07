Cycling-Groenewegen wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won a sprint to claim the opening stage of the Tour of Britain on Saturday. Jumbo-Visma's Groenewegen got the better of Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) to claim victory over the 201.5-kilometer route from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright.

His team controlled the pace of the race, never allowing a breakaway to get more than two minutes ahead. In the final seven kilometers, the Mitchelton-Scott team appeared to be the biggest threat but Groenewegen had plenty left in the tank as he crossed the line ahead.

Sunday's stage is a 165.9km route, starting and finishing in Kelso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)