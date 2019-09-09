International Development News
Development News Edition
THAI Smile celebrates Chinese Moon Festival

PTI Bangkok
Updated: 09-09-2019 11:33 IST
Image Credit: PR Newswire

THAI Smile Airways is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Chinese Moon Festival. Exclusively for India routes, the passenger will be offered "Tangerine moon cake", a special vegan menu created with 8 years old dried tangerine peel. This special recipe has been crafted by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok. The menu will be served in a luxury beautiful box and paper bag during 9-13 September 2019. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/thaismileairways

COUNTRY : Thailand
