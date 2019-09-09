Nickel futures fall on low demand

Nickel prices fell by Rs 11.80 to Rs 1,250.20 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators trimmed their positions on weak demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in September declined by Rs 11.80, or 0.94 per cent to Rs 1,250.20 per kg in a business turnover of 14,474 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October fell by Rs 9.90, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 1,252.60 per kg in 668 lots. Muted demand from alloy makers in the spot market mainly weighed on nickel future prices, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)