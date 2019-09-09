ORRA Launches ASTRA Diamond Necklaces, Priced at Rs. 99,999 Only

Take home a diamond necklace for just INR 9,999/- and pay the balance in 9 EMI’s at 0% interest under ORRA’s Buy Now Pay Later scheme

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

ORRA introduces the ASTRA diamond necklace collection at Rs.99,999/- only – an attractive price point affordable to every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace. And what's more, for the first time in India, ORRA makes it even easier to take home these gorgeous diamond necklaces for just INR 9,999/- with the balance payable in 9 EMI’s at 0% interest under ORRA’s Buy Now Pay Later scheme. The ASTRA range and ORRA’s Buy Now Pay Later facility are available across all ORRA stores and online on www.orra.co.in.

The necklaces have magnificent diamonds placed in rose gold, making them a mix of elegance and & contemporary design. Plus with ORRA’s attractive Buy Now Pay Later facility, diamond necklaces need not be an occasion driven purchase, they are now available for everyone for even without an occasion. The collection is perfect for the stylish shopper who wants to make sure their look is trendy and edgy. It is an affordable high-style dream come true.

Every Indian woman aspires to own her own diamond jewellery, enjoy the limelight and shine through whatever she does. ORRA’s ASTRA range of exceptional and affordable diamond necklaces will create desire among a lot of new audiences, including people who have never bought diamonds necklaces previously.

ORRA has the latest designs with diamonds crafted for maximum brilliance, each piece has been carefully designed keeping in mind the evolving tastes of the contemporary consumer.

Visit any of the ORRA stores in over 34 locations across India or log onto www.orra.co.in today!

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)