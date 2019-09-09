International Development News
Copper futures fall on low demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:44 IST
Copper futures fell 0.32 per cent to Rs 451.9 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators trimmed positions in tune with a weak trend in global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in September fell by Rs 1.35, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 451.9 per kg in a business turnover of 1,438 lots.

The metal prices shredded 0.25 per cent to USD 262.75 on the New York-based COMEX. Traders said off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global trend led to fall in copper prices at futures trade here.

COUNTRY : India
