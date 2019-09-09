Zinc futures fall on low demand

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:56 IST
Zinc prices traded lower by 0.35 per cent to Rs 184.20 per kg in futures trade on Monday amid low demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in most-traded September declined by 65 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 184.20 per kg in business turnover of 4,942 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed 30 paise, or 0.16 per cent at Rs 186.80 per kg in 48 lots. Traders said, fall in demand at the domestic market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

COUNTRY : India
