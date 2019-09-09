Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:50 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 7 to Rs 3,270 per quintal in futures trade on Monday tracking an upbeat trend in physical markets on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for September delivery were trading up by Rs 7, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 3,270 per quintal with an open interest of 26,370 lots.

Similarly, October contracts traded up by Rs 28.5, or 1.34 percent, at Rs 2,154 per quintal in 40,600 business lots.

COUNTRY : India
