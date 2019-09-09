DLF CYBERHUB Launches 'Kill Bill' Campaign Offering 50% Cashback at Multiple Outlets

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a special treat for food and fashion enthusiasts, DLF CYBERHUB launches a 50 day Kill Bill campaign, which will offer exclusive dining privileges at handpicked restaurants to enhance the gastronomical experience of its patrons. As much as everyone loves retail therapy or heading out to dine at buzzing restaurants and bars, when the bill arrives - it often burns a hole in their pockets. To put an end to such woes of CYBERHUB consumers, the Kill Bill campaign will offer lucrative deals on fashion, food and beverages.

Valid until October 15, 2019, the patrons at DLF CYBERHUB will be able to avail assured cashback of 50 percent on its total bill in the form of vouchers at more than 15 outlets. From sipping the city's best cocktails, to relishing the menus from cuisines across the world, this deal is available at multiple restaurants such as Burma Burma, Farzi Café, Dhaba, IHOP, Raasta, Soi7, The Drunken Botanist, Beer Café, and many more. The shoppers of Marks & Spencer can rejoice too as they will be able to avail assured dining vouchers on their total bill. For more details, visit www.dlfcyberhub.com

Regarding the campaign, Atul Atri, Centre Head, DLF CYBERHUB, shares, "As leading food, entertainment and retail destination, our constant endeavor is to elevate the consumer experience coupled with value and purpose. From a customer perspective, we understand the value for money sentiment and how they appreciate more for less. The Kill Bill campaign is testimony to this commitment that will gratify the patrons with very visit. Simultaneously, it will be instrumental in rendering higher customer loyalties for the associated F&B and retail brands."

Being the heart of the millennium city, Gurugram, DLF CYBERHUB is known for being the ideal food, entertainment and retail destination. The Kill Bill campaign is an effort towards providing a wonderful experience to the consumers. Customers can bond over good food and drinks and be a part of 50 day celebration with friends and family.

About DLF CYBERHUB

DLF CYBERHUB is a unique, one-of-its-kind concept in India - A premium socializing zone that has food, entertainment and retail at its core. However, it is the ambience that makes DLF CYBERHUB an unparalleled experience and an ideal destination for art and cultural shows, media launches, displays, lifestyle shoots, TV programmers. Uniquely designed Spaces, World-class design and structural ambience with roof top terrace, Amphitheater, exhibit area and media room allow for stimulating entertainment options. Adding an extra zing to everything.

