Deakin University Partners With CyRise to Find Indian Cyber Security Talent

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia signed a Letter of Intent with CyRise yesterday to explore collaborative activities and the establishment of programs across the field of cyber security. As India is the second largest startup hub in the world, the focus of this collaboration is to work closely with cyber security startups in India.

CyRise, a partnership between Deakin University and Dimension Data / NTT Global, has also opened applications for its cyber security startup accelerator program. With a particular focus on applications from India, CyRise's cohort three will commence in Melbourne, Australia, in February 2020. Applications are encouraged from all over the Asia Pacific region. Potential founders can apply with their early-stage cyber security solution via the CyRise website.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, said, "With the number of threats growing rapidly, cybersecurity needs both niche skills and innovative approach. Deakin's partnership with CyRise will focus on building Australia's expertise in cyber security and work closely in India, which is globally the second largest start up hub. Deakin looks forward to working alongside the team here as well as look for talented cyber security founders to join the four-month accelerator programme."

Cyber security startups that are selected for the CyRise program receive AUD $50,000 in investment, free co-working space, intensive mentoring, deep access to early customers, a funded trip overseas, customised onboarding into NTT Global, and in-depth assistance with subsequent fundraising.

"Deakin India with its 25 years' experience and extensive alumni network, is a fantastic partner for CyRise. This Letter of Intents builds upon the strong relationship we have in Australia, and I'm looking forward to working alongside the team here as we look for talented cyber security founders to join our accelerator program. India is a key part of the future of cyber security innovation. We know India has some of the best cyber talent on the globe, and we look forward to meeting with the best early stage Indian founders while we are here," said CyRise CEO, Scott Handsaker.

The previous edition of the CyRise cohort was a huge success. Dekko Secure, an Australian startup raised $1M during the program and secured contracts with both federal and local law enforcement agencies in Australia while SecureStack was named one of the 12 most popular startups in San Francisco.

CyRise along with Deakin University is looking for up to ten companies for the third cohort which will be held for four months.

Deakin University in India - Celebrating 25 Years:

Established in 1994, Deakin's New Delhi office marked the start of a strong and rewarding partnership. Breaking new ground as the world's first foreign university to open an office in India, Deakin has since championed high-level initiatives including research opportunities, collaborative centres, international conferences, seminars and thematic workshops.

After 25 years of effort and innovation, Deakin is still the most engaged Australian university in India, working across education, training and development, research, industry engagement, recruitment and academic partnerships.

About CyRise:

Accelerating, supporting and investing in world-class cyber security solutions. CyRise is a partnership between Dimension Data/NTT Global and Deakin University. Based in Melbourne, CyRise offers cyber security founders from the Asia Pacific region a 4-month mentor driven programme, AUD $50,000 in investment, international expeditions, and early access to foundational customers and investors.

CyRise is run by a world class team, which is single-minded in delivering a high-quality experience for our startups and the wider cyber security startup community

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/DeakinUniversityLogo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)