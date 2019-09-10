Aramco says ready for two-stage IPO, timing up to govt

Abu Dhabi, Sept 10 (AFP) Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the giant offering. Aramco is "ready" for the IPO but the timing is a "government decision", Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.

"One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside." (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)