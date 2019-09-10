Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-3100, Brinjal 800-2600, Tomato180-2500, Bitter Gourd 100-4100, Bottle Gourd 100-2100, AshGourd 1600-1800, Green Chilly 700-3000, Banana Green1000-5000, Beans 1160-6000, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot1233-4100, Cabbage 300-2000, Ladies Finger 1000-3100,Snakegourd 1200-2100, Beetroot 100-3200, Cucumbar 100-2100,Ridgeguard 1000-3600, Raddish 400-2100, Capsicum 1500-3600,Drumstick 1800-4400, Sweet Pumpkin 300-3500, Knool Khol981-2000, Lime 500-6000.

