EU’s funding to contribute to improving coffee productivity in Ethiopia

In a press conference issued today, State Minister of Agriculture, Sani Redi, said EU’s funding would contribute a lot in improving coffee productivity through addressing the challenges facing the sector.

Updated: 10-09-2019 17:59 IST
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is expected to export a record-high 240,000 metric tons of coffee in 2019/20. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union (EU) has provided a € 15 million support to improve the competitiveness of Ethiopia's coffee sector.

It would also help to export value-added coffee from 28 coffee growing woredas (districts).

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is expected to export a record-high 240,000 metric tons of coffee in 2019/20.

(With Inputs APO)

