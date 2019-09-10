EU’s funding to contribute to improving coffee productivity in Ethiopia

The European Union (EU) has provided a € 15 million support to improve the competitiveness of Ethiopia's coffee sector.

In a press conference issued today, State Minister of Agriculture, Sani Redi, said EU's funding would contribute a lot in improving coffee productivity through addressing the challenges facing the sector.

It would also help to export value-added coffee from 28 coffee growing woredas (districts).

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is expected to export a record-high 240,000 metric tons of coffee in 2019/20.

(With Inputs APO)