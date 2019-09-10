Times Network says Faye has only moved out of daily operations

Amid the controversy on social media over noted broadcast journalist Faye D'Souza's 'resignation', Times Network Tuesday clarified that she continues to be associated with the group and has only moved away from daily operations. D'Souza, an award-winning journalist, used to anchor the popular show 'Urban Debate' and has gained prominence for representing the voice of the common man and speaking against fascist ideas.

Social media has erupted with voices of displeasure at the news of her 'resignation' which comes amid other high profile exits of independent voices in the media industry. "Regarding speculation surrounding Faye D'Souza's disengagement with Mirror Now, it is clarified that she continues to be associated with Times Network and Mirror Now," the media group said in a statement.

The group also noted the "pivotal role" she has played in establishing the news channels in a "strong position". "Faye moves away from managing daily operations of the brand and will now be responsible for creating and presenting flagship shows on Mirror Now, in addition to steering new shows, intellectual property and ground events for the network," the statement added.

Thanking the management for their support in creating a "bold voice" with Mirror Now, D'Souza said she expects similar support in the future. "I am humbled and deeply touched by all the messages and the support I have received over the last 24 hours. To clarify...I will continue to be associated with the Times group," she said in a tweet.

D'Souza has also found support from many leading voices, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who termed the entire episode as "absolute shame". "Indian media plunges further into darkness. Hers was a voice of passionate sanity," the politician said, adding if she was forced out due to political pressure, she enters a hall of fame having other journalists who had to go because of similar reasons," Tharoor said in a tweet Monday.

Among her other supporters is senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has termed her resignation as "very unfortunate". "One of our finest TV journalists has resigned (made to) from Mirror Now. She has raised the biggest issues and spoke the truth to the powers that be. Obviously it annoyed the establishment who then put pressure on the Times management to replace her," he tweeted Monday.

Actor Swara Bhaskar has called her a "voice of sanity and integrity". Lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "I think for some people Faye was 'too true to be good'. Hope soon she will reappear on some other channel or on the net. We will wait for her." PTI AA BEN BEN.

