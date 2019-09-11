Magicbricks is India's first real estate portal to become a Super-brand

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magicbricks, India's No1 property site has become India's first real estate portals to be accorded the Super-brand status after being validated by consumers and the industry in the most recent survey by the Super-brands organisation. More than 18,000 consumers voted in favour for Magicbricks for the coveted distinction that comes close on the heels of the brand's latest brand campaign "PataBadloLifeBadlo" that features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

Participation in Super-brands is by invitation only and is offered only to the leading brands in their field. With more than one million active property listings across 16,000 plus properties, Magicbricks has consolidated its position as the most preferred platforms for buyers and sellers. "We are delighted to be recognised as the only Super-brand in the online real estate category. The Super-brand certification is a testimony to the faith reposed by users in the brand, Magicbricks. Our endeavour has always been to provide the widest range of products and services to our customers driven by innovation, data sciences, and insights. Also, we have always connected emotionally with our users through our marketing campaigns. Today, we are the leading brand in the category having aggregated over 80 per cent of all the available buyers and sellers in the market. The Super-brand status is a testimony to our scale, reach and dedication", said Prasun Kumar, Marketing Head, Magicbricks.

Super-brands is a global organisation present in 86 countries and is dedicated to recognise, showcase and pay tribute to the best brands in each country. It has come to be acknowledged as a prestigious selection. It recognises the brand custodians' persevering efforts to build brands strong on consumer perceptions which make them more resilient to fluctuating economic conditions.

