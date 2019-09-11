Aluminium futures slip on low demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday traded lower 0.07 per cent to Rs 140.75 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in September contracts traded lower by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 140.75 per kg in a business turnover of 696 lots.

Analysts said lack of demand by traders following tepid demand from consuming industries mainly led to dip in aluminium prices.

