Coriander futures fall on low demand

Coriander prices fell by Rs 105 to Rs 5,852 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for September delivery declined by Rs 105, or 1.76 per cent, to Rs 5,852 per quintal with an open interest of 4,430 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 76, or 1.24 per cent, at Rs 6,060 per quintal with an open interest of 26,530 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)