TVS Motor launches special edition of Radeon motorcycle

Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Wednesday launched special edition of Radeon motorcycle, with price starting at Rs 54,665. The company has sold over 2 lakh Radeon bikes in the country in last one year.

The company has now launched 'Commuter of the Year Celebration Edition' of the bike considering the interest of customers, TVS Motor Marketing Head (Commuter Motorcycles) Piyush Singh said at a press conference here. The special edition with newly added features will come in two models, priced at Rs 54,665 and Rs 56,765, he said.

Singh said the slowdown in automobile sector will not affect the plans of the company and it expects bumper sales in festive season. Radeon motorcycle comes with a 110cc engine and the company claims a mileage of 69 km/ltr.

