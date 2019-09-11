Workafella, TiE Chennai, Chennai Angels to assist Startups Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI): Co-working space provider Workafella said on Wednesday it has collaborated with TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels to assist over 500 startups present across the country. Through this partnership, TiE Chennai would educate and mentor partners, entrepreneurs at Workafella, guiding them with various organisational techniques.

The Chennai Angels through the partnership would extend its support, nurture and mentor next generation entrepreneurs. Besides providing capital, the Chennai Angels will also share entrepreneurial wisdom and facilitate networking. Commenting on the partnerships, Workafella, founder-managing director, Gurbinder Rattha said, "under these partnerships with both TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels, we aim to guide entrepreneurs at Workafella in shaping their organisations by training them with required management skill sets." "We strongly believe the expertise and networking opportunities that this association will bring in together will be extremely beneficial to take their business to next level," he said.

"TiE Chennai has plans to organise a few of our monthly events at Workafella, that offers top of the line infrastructure support," TiE Chennai, Executive Director, Akhila Rajeshwar said. The Chennai Angels CEO, Chandran Krishnan said, "we are excited to collaborate with Workafella as their community partner to nurture, fund and mentor start-ups operating from their offices." PTI VIJ SS SS.

