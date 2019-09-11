MMTC floats bids for import of 2,000 tonnes of onions

State-owned MMTC has invited bids for import of 2,000 tonnes of onion from countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, China and Afghanistan, to improve domestic supply and check prices. This is the fist tender MMTC has floated this year. The government has decided to import onions as retail prices have shot up to Rs 50 per kg in most parts of the country due to shortage of the key kitchen staple.

According to MMTC, bids have been invited for import of 2,000 tonnes of onion from Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin. Bids should be submitted before September 24 and will remain valid till October 10. The shipments should reach by the last week of November.

Bidders should quote in US dollar separately for each origin. Bid should be made for a minimum quantity of 500 tonnes. In case of inland container depot, minimum bid quantity will be 250 tonnes. The exact supply order will be regulated in units of 250 tonnes depending upon the requirement. Quantity can be increased or decreased depending on the prices received in the tender.

Last year also, MMTC had imported onions to improve domestic supply and check prices. The government has taken several measures to curb the price rise in onions, including withdrawal of export incentives under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) in order to restrict overseas sales and asked state governments to take stringent action against hoarders and black marketeers.

To contain price rise, the central agency cooperative NAFED and state-run Mother Dairy have been boosting supply in price-sensitive Delhi markets at subsidised rates. Onion prices have gone up due to likely shortage of kharif (summer) crop in major growing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

