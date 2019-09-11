Uranium exploration: AMD seeks nod to drill 4k boreholes in

The Atomic Minerals Directorate has filed a fresh application seeking clearance from the Telangana government for drilling 4,000 boreholes in Amrabad Tiger Reserve as part of survey for uranium deposits, a move which has been opposed by Congress and other parties. The application seeking forest and wildlife clearance for taking up the drilling work was under process, a senior Forest department official said on Wednesday.

The Telangana Forest Department had earlier rejected the AMD's first application as the the proposal lacked details such as number of boreholes the PSU wanted to drill. Earlier in July this year, the AMD was given in-principle approval by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to conduct the survey for the radioactive mineral in Amrabad, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country.

The Congress said it would intensify its opposition to the project and launch a movement in association with other like-minded parties and outfits. The Forest official said the AMD in its present application proposed to drill 4,000 boreholes and it needed clearance from forest and wildlife departments besides the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

"Their first application for clearance was not accepted as it did not have details. So once again they applied. The application is currently under process, the official told PTI. The official further said the AMD's proposal had been sent for field verification by local forest department officials at Nagarjunasagrar and Achampet.

When contacted, R Sobha Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said the department will not allow drilling in the tiger reserve without required permission. No exploration will be allowed unless and until all permissions from wildlife and forest conservation authorities are obtained, she said.

M B Verma, Director of AMD refused to comment, saying he was not authorised to speak to the media on the matter. The atomic body sought permission for Survey and Exploration of Uranium over 83 sqkm in Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The FAC which gave the in-principle approval for the uranium exploration in its May 22 meeting has also observed there were certain deficiencies in the AMDs proposal. However, considering the fact that the proposal is of critical importance from national perspective, it recommended for in-principle approval subject to submission of all required document and information in due format.

AICC Secretary Vamsi Chand Reddy said the state Congress unit would launch an agitation against the proposal to explore uranium. Expressing concern that the uranium exploration may contaminate River Krishna waters which is source for about ten crore people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said Congress would also work with other political parties and civil society organisation to spearhead the movement.

Besides disturbing the environment and wildlife of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Chenchus the aboriginal people of the Nallamala forest, might face displacement due to the exploration work, he claimed. Janasena Party president Pawan kalyan also said the exploration and mining activity may damage the bio-diversity of the forest and impact the environment..

