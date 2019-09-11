International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 19:09 IST
Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as China's move to ease tensions with the United States assuaged some concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,928.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07%, at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.53 points, or 0.09%, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell.

