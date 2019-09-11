Ireland planning minimal tax, spending changes in budget - minister

Ireland will introduce minimal tax changes and a social welfare package different in scale to previous years in next month's budget for 2020 to ring-fence funds to guard against a no deal Brexit, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday.

"The tax changes that take place in budget 2020 will be minimal. For example I will have to make changes in our personal tax code to deal with a potential change in the minimum wage. They are the kind of changes I still want to make," Donohoe told a news conference.

"The social welfare plan will be targeted. We will have a social welfare package in the budget but it will be different in the scale to previous years."

