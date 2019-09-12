REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

China said on Thursday it welcomed the positive signals from North Korea on resuming nuclear talks with the United States.

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ Foxconn's Gou quits Taiwan's KMT, paving way for presidential bid

TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the founder of Apple supplier Foxconn 2317.TW, quit Taiwan's main opposition party on Thursday, paving the way for a possible bid to stand in a presidential election as an independent, complicating President Tsai Ing-wen's prospects. U.S.

USA-COURT/ASYLUM U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies. USA-TRADE-USMCA/

Top U.S. trade official submits USMCA ideas to Democrats: lawmakers WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday sent U.S. House of Representatives Democrats its latest proposals for addressing legislators’ concerns about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, lawmakers and congressional sources said.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S., China grant trade concessions as fresh talks loom WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed China’s decision to exempt some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs and announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods.

ZOZO-M-A-YAHOO-JAPAN/ Yahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp on Thursday offered to buy the majority of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc for 400 billion yen ($3.70 billion), to better compete against rivals Amazon.com Inc and Rakuten Inc. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-DEAUVILLE/GEENADAVIS Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment' PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an "embarrassment", American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France's Deauville Film Festival.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-James hits ground running, United not yet up to speed LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United's record in the transfer market in recent seasons has been more miss than hit with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and Fred all failing to spark for the Old Trafford club.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP/ Basketball-Mills could lead Boomers to title says Pierce after U.S. loss

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia point guard Patty Mills' performances at the basketball World Cup have helped propel his team into a hot favourite for the title after the United States were knocked out by France, according to NBA great Paul Pierce. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/FROST (PIX) (TV)

EU member states get briefing from bloc's Brexit negotiators on latest round of talks with Britain's David Frost Junior EU diplomats get an update from the bloc's executive European Commission on their Wednesday talks with British Brexit negotiator David Frost.

12 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED

Democrats excluded from debate to fill time with beer, TV and town halls While top contenders for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination swap zingers during Thursday's debate in Houston, Montana Governor Steve Bullock will be sipping beer and playing games with his campaign staff at the Tipsy Crow Tavern in Iowa.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament head speaks about Brexit European Parliament President David Sassoli holds a press conference on Brexit and other topical issues, following the meeting of the Conference of Presidents (EP group leaders) with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

12 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT EU-EASTEUROPE/ (TV)

Visegrad PMs meet western Balkan partners The prime ministers of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary will meet with western Balkan partners in Prague. News conference at 14:30 (1230 GMT).

12 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/SENATE

U.S. Senate Committee debates spending bills central to fight over Trump policies The U.S. Senate Appropriations committee considers spending bills at meeting likely to feature clashes between Democrats and President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans over Trump's border wall, abortion, foreign aid spending and other hot-button issues. Disputes over spending could threaten funding to keep the federal government operating beyond this month.

12 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Israel's Netanyahu visits Russia for talks with President Putin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-PEMEX/ (PIX) $5 billion Mexican debt bailout for Pemex "a one off" - deputy minister

A $5 billion cash injection to pay down debt at Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex is a one-of-a-kind transacion that should give the struggling company breathing space to focus output and costs, deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said. 12 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country

The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts. Farmers also complained of software glitches and poor training for local USDA employees who have struggled to process applications and payments under the new program, farmers and government workers said. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-OIL/ELECTRIC-FRACTURING Low-cost fracing offers a boon to shale oil producers, headaches for suppliers

A new shale technology called electric fracing promises to slash oil producers costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The downside: these systems could obsolete existing investments by struggling oilfield service companies. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX) Turkish central bank to cut rates again to boost recession-hit economy

Turkey's central bank is expected to again slash interest rates after it kicked off an easing cycle with a sharp 425-point cut in July. The median estimate in a Reuters poll was for a cut of 250 basis points in the policy rate, to 17.25%, at 1100 GMT. 12 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/ALBAYRAK (PIX) Turkish Treasury minister Albayrak gives keynote on banking, economy

Turkey's minister of the Treasury, Berat Albayrak, will discuss the direction of banking and foreign investment in a keynote speech at an EBRD conference. 12 Sep 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT TURKEY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT

Influential Turkish bankers, executives discuss economy Some of the wealthiest and most influential Turkish executives and bankers - including Garanti Bank's Ebru Edin, Arcelik's Hakan Bulgurlu and Fiba Holdings' Murat Ozyegin - will on a panel discuss the economy, financial services and the direction of foreign investment in the country.

12 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT JAPAN-COMPANIES/TRADE

Reuters Corporate Survey on trade war impacts on Japan Inc A monthly poll of some 500 large and midsize Japanese corporations, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, looks at impacts of the Sino-U.S. trade war on Japanese businesses.

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT JAPAN-COMPANIES/LAND PRICES

Reuters Corporate Survey on land prices A monthly poll of some 500 companies, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research.

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT JAPAN-COMPANIES/CAPEX

Reuters Corporate Survey on capex A monthly poll of some 500 large and midsize Japanese corporations, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, looks at corporate capital expenditure plans.

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NIGERIA-SECURITY/INSURGENCY As Nigerian troops withdraw into 'super camps', Islamic State and Boko Haram fill void

Nigerian soldiers fighting Islamic State's West Africa branch and Boko Haram in the northeast of the country are leaving smaller towns and pulling back into larger bases that can be more easily defended. But insurgents are filling the vacuum left behind and putting civilian lives at risk, warn security experts. 12 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CALIFORNIA-FOREST CEMETERY/

California start-up is offering a natural alternative to cemeteries: a permanently protected memorial tree. A California start-up is buying forests, protecting them from development and selling people the right to have their cremated remains mixed with fertilizer and fed to a specific tree.

12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

