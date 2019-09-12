REC Group, the Largest European Solar Panel Manufacturer in India set to Showcase its Ground-breaking REC Alpha Series at the REI Expo

REC Group, the leading European brand for solar photovoltaic panels and the largest European brand in India is set to showcase its ground-breaking REC Alpha Series at the REI Expo being held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from 18th September to 20th September.

Cementing its leading position as a technology leader, REC Group has a substantial market in the Indian rooftop segment where it continues to enjoy increasing popularity due to its high-efficiency and proven track-record in Indian climate conditions. The new warranties of 20 years on the product and 25 years on the power-output for all its products underlines its longstanding commitment to the end-consumer packing in both power and performance.

REC Group has been in the Indian market for more than eight years now and has supplied over 400 MW to the region. The rooftop segment with its focus on more power per square meter and lower LCOE demand has been the key segment for the group where its market share has been steadily growing.

The REC Alpha Series being showcased for the first time in India at the REI Expo delivers industry-beating power of up to 380 watt-peak (Wp), making this the world's most powerful 60-cell solar panel. Based on proprietary panel design with revolutionary cell technology, the new product is already acknowledged by a granted design patent. It will deliver over 20% more power compared to mainstream solar panels, thus bringing added value to the end-consumer.

Emerging from REC's leadership in half-cut cell technology, the Alpha is built around 120 half-cut heterojunction cells (HJT) and advanced connection technology, designed by engineering experts from Germany and Singapore. With HJT, REC combines the benefits of crystalline silicon solar cells with those of thin film technologies for much higher efficiency and energy yield, even at higher temperatures, making it perfect solution for Indian conditions.

Talking on this, Rohit Kumar, Head for the Indian Subcontinent at REC said, "We are committed to the Indian customer and are very excited to showcase the Alpha which is a next-generation module and gives the Indian end-consumers a huge advantage by generating far more energy in a limited space and peace of mind with 25 years of product and power-output warranty for REC certified installers."

The REC Group shall be showcasing the Alpha along with REC's popular TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 and TwinPeak 2S 72 series at the Expo at the booth number 10.44.

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

