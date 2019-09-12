Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices inched up 0.14 per cent to Rs 140.40 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for September delivery edged up by 20 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 140.40 per kg in a business turnover of 636 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in physical markets led to the rise in aluminium prices.

