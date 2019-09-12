Karnataka Bank MD in IBA managing committee

Karnataka Bank managing director and chief executive officer M S Mahabaleshwara has been inducted to the Managing Committee of Indian Banks Association (IBA). This was announced during the Annual General Meeting of IBA held on Wednesday at Mumbai.

He has been elected unopposed from the private sector member banks' category, a bank release here said. Indian Banks Association (IBA) is a parent association of the bankers wherein public sector, private sector, foreign banks operating in India are the members.

The membership of the association stood at 253 comprising 144 ordinary members and 109 associate members last month. "I feel honoured and privileged to become a member of the managing committee of IBA. It is a unique recognition and opportunity to serve the banking fraternity through IBA. I thank the CEOs of all the private sector banks for electing me unopposed to the committee," Mahabaleshwara said.

He is the CEO and MD of Karnataka Bank since April 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)