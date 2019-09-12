Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Vodafone Idea Ltd., on Thursday announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Karnataka where it said it has successfully integrated the erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks. With this, Bengaluru has become the country's first metro to get TurboNet 4G services, in addition to other major cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Davangere in Karnataka, the telecommunication service provider said.

Additionally, to further enhance indoor user experience on 4G, Vodafone Idea Ltd. has deployed the future-fit L900 technology for its customers in Bengaluru. "This latest deployment enables higher penetration of 4G in indoor areas offering enhanced network experience for customers," it said in a statement.

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the successful consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of newer technologies to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country, the statement said. Circle Business Head Karnataka, Vodafone idea Ltd, Arvind Nevatia said, "With TurboNet 4G, 14 Mn Vodafone Idea customers in Karnataka will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones"..

