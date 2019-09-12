Comm Min asks traders to complete pulses import by Oct 31

Rejecting the demand of traders, the commerce ministry has asked them to complete import of pulses by October 31 for 2019-20 and submit a report by November 7. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a trade notice has said that imports should arrive on Indian ports latest by October 31 and the validity period of the allotment will not be enhanced.

It said that several representations have been received for extension of the date of import of pulses beyond October 31. "The matter has been examined and it has been decided that no relaxation can be granted at this stage and eligible quantity/quota issued to the millers should arrive/land on Indian port latest by October 31," it noted.

The country has been importing 4-6 million tonnes (MT) pulses every year to meet the domestic demand of about 24 MT. In view of the bumper output, the government has imposed quantitative cap on the imports.

