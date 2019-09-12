Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 cr in Future Retail

Media company Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd on Thursday picked up shares worth over Rs 241 crore in Future Retail through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Bennett Coleman & Co bought a total of over 59.40 lakh shares or 1.18 per cent stake in the retail chain.

The scrips were purchased on an average price of Rs 406, amounting to a total of Rs 241.18 crore. These shares were sold by Varanium India Opportunity Ltd, Punyah Business Ventures Pvt Ltd and Snehlata Rajesh Nuwal.

According to the shareholding data available with the BSE for the quarter ended June 2019, Bennett Coleman is a public shareholder and held 4.60 per cent stake in the company. Besides, Brand Equity Treaties Ltd, an entity under Brand Capital, held 2.68 per cent stake in Future Retail during the quarter under review. Brand Capital is an arm of Bennett Coleman & Co.

On BSE, shares of Future Retail Thursday ended at Rs 406.10 apiece, up 0.41 per cent over the previous close.

