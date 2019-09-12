Contract signed for modernization of Radar and Missile systems of P-15 ships

The contract for modernization of "Air Defence Complex Kashmir and Radar Fregat MAE" on P-15 (Delhi Class) of ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence, India, and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation on September 12, 2019. The modernization of Radar and Missile systems would substantially enhance the Air Defence capability of the P-15 Ships.

As part of the scope of work under modernization, major overhaul and refurbishment of subsystems would be undertaken in India. In addition, manufacturing of critical hardware would also be undertaken in partnership with the Indian industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)