Kiwis spent over 1.7 million nights in commercial accommodation in July

New Zealanders stayed 2.7 percent more nights in hotels, motels, backpackers, and holiday parks in July 2019 than in July 2018, Stats NZ said today.

Kiwis spent over 1.7 million nights in short-term commercial accommodation in July 2019.

"Domestic guest nights in July months have risen consistently over the last seven years, increasing more than New Zealand's population over the same period," accommodation statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Total guest nights rose 0.8 percent to 2.7 million in the month of July 2019, compared with the previous July. This was driven by a 2.7 percent rise in domestic guest nights, which offset a 2.4 percent fall in international guest nights.

International guest nights have decreased for the last eight months when compared with the same month in the previous year.

Wellington region bucks the trend with growth in international guest nights

In July 2019, the Wellington region had the biggest increase in guest nights – propped up by All Blacks and Warriors rugby games in the city. International guest nights were up 28 percent, and domestic guest nights up 4.2 percent, compared with July 2018.

International guest nights in Wellington were also high in July 2017 when the Lions rugby tour boosted activity.

The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in short-term commercial accommodation such as hotels, motels, backpackers, and holiday parks. Hosted and private accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and holiday homes, are excluded.