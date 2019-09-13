Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite, a comprehensive set of platforms, solutions and digital services that help incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey. The Live Enterprise Suite enables organizations to drive process agility, deliver customer delight and enhance ecosystem value – all in real time.

The Infosys Live Enterprise Suite helps enterprises:

Reimagine experiences for employees, customers and partners through digital native mobility solutions and computational design principles.

Reimagine business processes by applying sentient principles to simplify processes, user journeys and remove latency, resulting in seamless and superior user experience across channels. This is complemented by micro change management to drive change across the enterprise. Reimagine the ecosystem by embedding artificial intelligence into the enterprise core, including systems and processes to continuously learn and evolve, as well as enable fluid operating models to facilitate seamless agile working between customers, suppliers and the organizations

Key Capabilities

· Simplify employee on-boarding through a one-stop Launchpad app that enables a smooth, paperless onboarding experience and guides new hires from the pre-joining stage until after they onboard. ·Enhance personal productivity with the employee productivity platform. This ensures all key interactions and services within the organization are easily accessible, providing access to relevant information depending on an employee's role and nature of work, on-the-go.

·Accelerate enterprise talent transformation journey with Infosys Wingspan, a next-gen learning solution that supports continuous learning in a digital environment, enabling them to prepare existing talent for future needs. ·Provide hyper personalized and cognitive user experience with the Experience Configurator that captures human behavior and the individual's state of mind, at the workplace.

· Drive better visibility and insights by seamlessly mapping information across organizational silos - from all transactions, including complex interactions between employees, customers, partners, networks and devices in near-real time and create an enterprise Knowledge Graph to contextualize and prioritize information to users. ·Continuously curate organizational knowledge and intelligence for the enterprise through the Infosys Digital Brain Solution. This is done by capturing and analyzing enterprise ecosystem data using machine, deep learning and automated reasoning, orchestrating intelligent responses to emerging events. The solution also helps in proactively triggering action through nudging and feedback while continuously learning and behaving in a sentient manner.

· Embrace the best innovations from across cloud providers and build a cloud agnostic application stack through the Infosys Polycloud Platform. The platform provides a backplane that abstracts the public and private clouds, enabling a common interface and catalog to select, provision, move and manage platform and application services workloads across the enterprise. Through this, enterprises can make empowered choices for services while being governed through enterprise policies and standards.

Architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software, all modular components of the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite reside in the Service Store – a one stop shop for platforms, solutions and services. All applications that organizations need are provisioned through the Service Store seamlessly. Infosys Live Enterprise Suite can be used across all industries for corporate functions like human resources, finance, sales, marketing, legal, and industry specific solutions.

Infosys has been using the Live Enterprise Suite internally since April 2019. Over 30,000 employees have been onboarded through launchpad, more than 150,000 employees are realizing personal productivity benefits and over 200,000 employees are on the learning platform. It has reduced project setup time by 12X, reimagined employee experience by optimizing 100+ employee applications to three mobile apps, driven over 12 million transactions and achieved 80% reduction in ticket numbers. Infosys has curated these best practices and services and it is now available for clients and can be integrated into any enterprise's IT landscape.

"For enterprises, the journey to digital transformation is a complex one. With Live Enterprise Suite, Infosys is providing a structured brownfield approach to digital transformation programs. Live Enterprise focuses on process re-engineering, UX, and making use of existing digital technologies," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Manager at NelsonHall. He added "Infosys has internally adopted its Live Enterprise Suite as part of its transformation journey, and realized benefits in its workforce productivity and UX."

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "Over the past several quarters, we have embarked on a transformational journey to reinvent the way we do business. While focusing on delivering the best digital technologies to clients, we have diligently been using those very same capabilities to accelerate productivity for our employees, by providing them seamless user experiences and learning platforms, constructing our Live Enterprise. As we take these platforms, solutions and services to customers, through the Live Enterprise Suite, we will provide them agility, increased productivity, zero-latency in process, driving hyper productivity and continuous learning."

