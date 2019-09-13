Sanidhya Shah and Vivek Wanarase Win The Drawing Board, 2019 Organized by Rohan Builders

The fourth edition of 'The Drawing Board' competition, a competition for architecture students pan South East Asia, concluded with Sanidhya Shah & Vivek Wanarase from VIT's PVP College of Architecture bagging the first prize. The competition is organized by Rohan Builders, an organization involved in real estate development, industrial contracting and infrastructure development across the country and Mindspace Architects, an architecture firm from Bengaluru, which strives towards a more sustainable approach towards architecture, with ideas revolving around the five elements of nature.

This year's design challenge aimed to create a dialogue between the surrounding urban communities, citizens and the 140-year-old heritage water tower, which is a highly visible but an isolated segment of the urban fabric, located at Wakdewadi, Shivajinagar, Pune.

The jury comprised of Ar. Sanjay Mohe from Mindspace Architects, Ar. Ernesto Bedmar of Bedmar & SHi, a Singapore based architecture firm and Ar. Palinda Kannagara from Palinda Kannangara Architects, Sri Lanka.

This year saw participation and shortlisting of international architecture students, with one team from Sri Lanka making it to the top 9 from over than 600 entries from numerous architecture colleges across India and abroad.

The winners Sanidhya Shah & Vivek Wanarase, from VIT's PVP College of Architecture, Pune won ₹ 50,000 as the first prize, as well as an opportunity to intern with Rohan Builders.

The 1st runner-up team was from Gujarat comprised of Sharmen Mehta, Siddhant Manpara and Akshay Patel, who formed a joint team from different architecture colleges (won ₹ 35,000 with a certificate). The third podium finisher team was Ravi Varma - Vaibhavi Pujari - Ashutosh Mundada from VIT's PVP College of Architecture (won ₹ 25,000 with a certificate).

The partners to The Drawing Board 2019 were BNCA, 24adp, INTACH, Leewardists, Architecture Live, Design Pataki, Venus Traders and Prayesh Print.

