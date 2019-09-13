International Development News
France calls for EU rules on virtual currencies

Reuters Paris
Updated: 13-09-2019 12:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday the European Union should introduce a common set of rules to govern virtual currencies, which are at the moment mostly regulated at the national level.

Arriving at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Helsinki, Le Maire said "a common framework" on digital currencies was needed for the 28 EU countries and repeated his opposition to the development of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency in the EU.

He also urged the creation of a European "public digital currency", without giving more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
