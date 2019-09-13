International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soybean futures up on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 12:41 IST
Soybean futures up on spot demand

Image Credit: Flickr

Soybean prices rose by Rs 38 to Rs 3,929 per quintal in futures trading on Friday as traders created fresh positions supported by strong spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean for delivery in September was up by Rs 38 or 0.98 percent at Rs 3,929 per quintal, with an open interest of 6,040 lots.

Soybean for delivery in October month rose by Rs 43 or 1.16 percent to Rs 3,753 per quintal, having an open interest of 46,680 lots. Market players said the rasing of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to a rise in soybean prices in futures trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019