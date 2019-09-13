Anurag Katriar takes over as president of NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced the appointment of deGustibus Hospitality Executive Director and CEO Anurag Katriar as its new president. The appointment was made unanimously at the annual general meeting of the association after tenure of The Beer Café founder and CEO Rahul Singh's tenure as the president came to an end, NRAI said in a statement. It, however, added that he will continue to serve on the association's managing committee.

Katriar has been part of the industry for over a quarter of a century, it added. Azure Hospitality co-founder and Director Kabir Suri has been appointed as the vice-president, the statement also said.

"I will strive to lead the Indian restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve," Katriar said on the development. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd CEO Pratik Pota has been appointed as honorary secretary, Sunshine Teahouse CEO Nitin Saluja has been appointed as honorary joint secretary. KS Hotels Pvt Ltd Director Manpreet Singh has been appointed as honorary treasurer, it added.

Amit Arora, CEO & managing director of Buddy Retail, has been appointed as the head of NRAI Gurgaon Chapter, the statement said. New appointments in the managing committee were made to include representation from all segments, it added.

