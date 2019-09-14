Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan Market, Delhi

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This is the 195th Linen Club store in India and the fifth in Delhi NCR. "We are delighted to launch our exclusive brand store at Khan Market, Delhi. This store is our fifth exclusive brand outlet in Delhi NCR region. Linen being a natural and light fabric is best suited for Delhi's climate and we have received great response from linen lovers in our existing stores. All our fabrics are made from raw material sourced from France and Belgium and processed at our state of art facilities to ensure the highest quality standards. We are absolutely positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome this latest store", said Satyaki Ghosh, CEO, Domestic Textiles & Thai Acrylic Fibre.

"With this premium store, our goal is to create a rich consumer experience and ensure that linen lovers experience the largest variety of linen fabrics and products in an intimate environment. The distinctive floor plan creates a matchless experience for the retail category in general, and particularly for Linen Club", said Jasvinder Kataria, Senior Vice President, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles. Known as a style icon, Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari inaugurated the store and seemed elated while adorning a Linen Club saree. "I am very happy to partner with Linen Club for the launch of their latest store in Delhi. I love the beautiful designs from Linen Club which are both glamorous and really comfortable", she said.

The inauguration of the Linen Club Store was followed by a scintillating fashion show where the brand showcased its complete range including formal wear, casual wear and ethnic collection to all special guests and brand retailers. The collection stood testimony to the fact that linen can be a person's best choice for any occasion. The new store in Khan Market, Delhi showcases a wide range of pure linen and linen blends, printed and embroidered linen fabrics for men and women. Further, ready to wear shirts and trousers, as also accessories such as stoles, ties, belts, and handkerchiefs, are also available. The store also offers beautiful linen sarees.

The store is located at 56-B, Ground Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Linen Club - The Largest Linen Fabric Brand Now Open at Khan Market, Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)